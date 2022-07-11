Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.93 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,415.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
