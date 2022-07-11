Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.63. 6,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,501. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

