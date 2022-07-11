Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $62.09. 91,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

