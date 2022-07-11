Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $42.12. 258,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,739,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

