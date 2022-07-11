Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 1,749 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Salesforce by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.