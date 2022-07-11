KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 45,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.