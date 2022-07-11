Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,076.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $176,253.26 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

