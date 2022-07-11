Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,624 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after acquiring an additional 253,997 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,356. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

