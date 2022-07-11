Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.14. 71,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,945. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

