Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE WY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $35.19. 19,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.