Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.67. 312,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,630,316. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

