Kiaro (CVE:KO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65.

Get Kiaro alerts:

About Kiaro (CVE:KO)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.