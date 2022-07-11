Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 4.7% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,376,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.71. 4,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

