Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target to $41.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

RM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

