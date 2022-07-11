Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.91

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 66974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$505.99 million and a PE ratio of 27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

