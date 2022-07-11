KARMA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $3.51 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00118031 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

