Justin Tichy Sells 6,500 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 40,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.