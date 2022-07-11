JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.40.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

