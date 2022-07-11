JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 250

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 318 ($3.85).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

LON TIFS opened at GBX 155.40 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £808.50 million and a PE ratio of 7,770.00. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.89.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.