JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

NYSE:DINO opened at $45.65 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $482,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $4,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

