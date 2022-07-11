JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price to €215.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($270.83) to €215.00 ($223.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.50.

ADDYY opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

