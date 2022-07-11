Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.70

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.62 ($0.31), with a volume of 2062701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.15 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £28.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.37.

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

