Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.70

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.62 ($0.31), with a volume of 2062701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.15 ($0.40).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £28.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.37.
Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)
