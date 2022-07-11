John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 1.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 459,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $44.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

