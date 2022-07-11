John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,224 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.40. 4,087,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,971. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

