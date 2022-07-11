JOE Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, JOE has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $72.11 million and $2.94 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00118134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033167 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 285,847,898 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

