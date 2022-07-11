Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Buys £50,014.44 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Heapy purchased 6,244 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £50,014.44 ($60,564.83).

JET2 opened at GBX 806.60 ($9.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.54. Jet2 plc has a 1 year low of GBX 739.55 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.37). The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JET2 shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.41).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

