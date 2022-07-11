Jefferies Financial Group Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $79.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.
NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $65.76. 6,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,254. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
