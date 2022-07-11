Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.80” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.42) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.80 ($18.54) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.31) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €8.28 ($8.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.79. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.11 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($14.06). The firm has a market cap of $825.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

