Jefferies Financial Group Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

