Jefferies Financial Group Increases Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Price Target to $31.51

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.83 to $31.51 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

