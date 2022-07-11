Jefferies Financial Group Increases Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Price Target to $31.51

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.83 to $31.51 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
