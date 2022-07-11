Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 32,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,634.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,234,089.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,044,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,578.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 98,880 shares of company stock valued at $336,484 and have sold 6,506 shares valued at $19,323. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.