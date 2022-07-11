Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $96.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 229,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.