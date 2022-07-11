Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) a $40.00 Price Target

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been given a $40.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. 2,164,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,731,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.