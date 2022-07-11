Javier Ferrán Buys 234 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.88) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,033.83).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,019.80).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.30) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,011.64).

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,554 ($43.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,432. The stock has a market cap of £81.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,732.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,647.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,736.83.

DGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($46.62) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.25) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($48.96).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

