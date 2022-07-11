Javier Ferrán Buys 234 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.88) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,033.83).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,019.80).
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.30) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,011.64).
Shares of DGE traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,554 ($43.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,432. The stock has a market cap of £81.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,732.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,647.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,736.83.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.