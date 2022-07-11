Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 43649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

