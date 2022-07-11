iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

BGRN opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

