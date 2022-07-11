iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.52. 2,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,679. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

