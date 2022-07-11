iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Comerica Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Comerica Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $170,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IWB opened at $212.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

