iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.48. 2,671,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.