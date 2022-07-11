iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 56,174 shares.The stock last traded at $41.67 and had previously closed at $41.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

