iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,136. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

