iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 17.8% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.83. 72,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,516. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.