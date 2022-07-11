iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 899,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 42,523,582 shares.The stock last traded at $32.13 and had previously closed at $33.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after purchasing an additional 314,765 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 310,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

