IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.60 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.