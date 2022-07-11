iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.18.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.72 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167 shares of company stock worth $346,359 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

