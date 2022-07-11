Iowa State Bank Sells 3,504 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

