Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $164.79. 8,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

