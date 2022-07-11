Iowa State Bank Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $176.39. 40,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,959. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

