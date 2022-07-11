Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.04. The company had a trading volume of 647,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,502,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.