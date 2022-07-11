Iowa State Bank Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META stock traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.99. 219,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The firm has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $224.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.